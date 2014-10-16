CLIMATE TRUTH

The scientific reality is that virtually every claim — from A to Z — of the promoters of manmade climate fears is falling short or going in the opposite direction from reality.
• Global temperatures have flat-lined for almost 18 years according to satellite data, and the peer-reviewed literature is now scaling back predictions of future warming.
• The U.S. has had no Category 3 or larger hurricane make landfall
since 2005 -- the longest spell since the Civil War.
• Strong F3 or larger tornadoes have been in decline since the 1970s.
• Antarctic Sea Ice is at record expansion, and Arctic sea ice has
recovered in recent years.
• Despite claims of snow being ‘a thing of the past,’ cold-season
snowfall has been rising.
• Sea level rise rates have been steady for over a century, with
recent deceleration.
• Droughts and floods are not historically unusual, nor caused by
mankind, and there is no evidence we are currently having any
unusual weather.
• Deaths due to extreme weather have declined dramatically.
• Polar bears are doing fine, with their numbers way up since the
1960s.