CLIMATE TRUTH

The scientific reality is that virtually every claim — from A to Z — of the promoters of manmade climate fears is falling short or going in the opposite direction from reality.

• Global temperatures have flat-lined for almost 18 years according to satellite data, and the peer-reviewed literature is now scaling back predictions of future warming.

• The U.S. has had no Category 3 or larger hurricane make landfall

since 2005 -- the longest spell since the Civil War.

• Strong F3 or larger tornadoes have been in decline since the 1970s.

• Antarctic Sea Ice is at record expansion, and Arctic sea ice has

recovered in recent years.

• Despite claims of snow being ‘a thing of the past,’ cold-season

snowfall has been rising.

• Sea level rise rates have been steady for over a century, with

recent deceleration.

• Droughts and floods are not historically unusual, nor caused by

mankind, and there is no evidence we are currently having any

unusual weather.

• Deaths due to extreme weather have declined dramatically.

• Polar bears are doing fine, with their numbers way up since the

1960s.