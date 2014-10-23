Democratic Senate candidate Allison Grimes (KY) is campaigning for higher wages for Kentuckians while her family's restaurant, Hugh Jass Burgers, "pays some tipped staffers minimum wage."

And Republicans in Kentucky are shining a light on this discrepancy.

CNN reports that Grimes recently said: "I'm fighting for all Kentuckians, all working Americans across this nation. I don't believe $7.25 an hour raises a family of four above the poverty level." When asked how she can campaign for a higher minimum wage, "when that's all her family's restaurant pays some workers," Grimes said:

Listen, my family is not in this race. I'm on the ballot. And as much as Mitch McConnell wants to attack my family, he has from the beginning, I'm going to stay focused on the issues. And for me, it's about making sure that hard working Kentuckians have a bright future. And that future includes having not just a minimum wage, but a living wage.