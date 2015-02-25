Newsvine

Roger Pielke, Jr. Being Investigated by Representative Grijalva for Presenting Inconvenient Data

  1. Globally, weather-related losses have not increased since 1990 as a proportion of GDP (they have actually decreased by about 25%).
  2. Insured catastrophe losses have not increased as a proportion of GDP since 1960.
  3. Hurricanes have not increased in the US in frequency, intensity or normalized damage since at least 1900.
  4. There are no significant trends (up or down) in global tropical cyclone landfalls since 1970 (when data allows for a comprehensive perspective), or in the overall number of tropical cyclones.
  5. Floods have not increased in the US in frequency or intensity since at least 1950.
  6. Flood losses as a percentage of US GDP have dropped by about 75% since 1940.
  7. Tornadoes have not increased in frequency, intensity or normalized damage since 1950, and there is some evidence to suggest that they have actually declined.
  8. Drought has “for the most part, become shorter, less frequent, and cover a smaller portion of the U. S. over the last century.”

Again, Roger presented graphs of data that support his statements.

Yet, somehow, presenting data that contradict alarmist hype is worthy of an investigation by an elected US representative—an investigation that has so far been a waste of Roger’s time, the time of the President of the University of Colorado Boulder, and, of course, the time of US Representative Raúl Grijalva (D-AZ).

 

