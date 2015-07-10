Rape Deniers: 9 Facts About Illegal Alien Crime The Media Covers Up

Did you know that in the state of Texas alone over the last few years, more than 2000 illegal aliens were deported after committing sex crimes?

Did you know that in the state of Texas alone over the last few years, nearly a thousand illegal aliens have been convicted of sex crimes against children?

Of course you didn’t. The media has covered these horrors up for years, and even after Donald Trump dared reveal these horrors, the rape-deniers in the media continue to cover them up. The media is covering up all kinds of horrific statistic regarding illegal aliens. Before we get to those, let’s start with why.

To Democrats and their media allies, a few hundred raped children a year is seen as a small price to pay for the political benefits that come with an unsecure border. Mexicans vote 3-to-1 for Democrats.