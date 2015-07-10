Gun Crime Soaring in These Democrat-Run Cities

On July 9, USA Today ran a column focused on soaring gun crime in Baltimore, Chicago, Milwaukee, New Orleans, and St. Louis. The common denominator in all five cities?—decades of Democrat mayoral leadership.

The Mayor of Baltimore is Stephanie-Rawlings Blake (D), Mayor of Chicago is Rahm Emanuel (D), Mayor of Milwaukee is Tom Barrett (D), Mayor of New Orleans is Mitch Landrieu (D), and Mayor of St. Louis is Francis G. Slay (D). And these mayors are not simply Democrats, but Democrats who succeeded Democrats before them, which in every case succeeded Democrats as well.

And what is happening in these cities now? Gun crime is soaring. And not in the suburbs where one is less apt to find Democrat voters, but in the “poor and predominantly African-American and Latino neighborhoods”—the very neighborhoods to whom Democrats appeal each election cycle with talk of change, promises of more benefits, and plans to crackdown on crime via gun control.

Yet things do not look as good in reality as they looked on paper. USA Today reports the “number of murders in 2015 jumped by 33% or more in Baltimore, New Orleans and St. Louis,” and in Chicago “the homicide toll climbed 19% and the number of shooting incidents increased by 21% during the first half of the year.”

In Milwaukee, Police Chief Edward Flynn indicates “the sound of gunfire is so commonplace that about 80% of gunshots detected by ShotSpotter sensors aren’t even called into police by residents.”

What is the response to the soaring crime in “poor and predominantly African-American and Latino neighborhoods” in these cities? Calls for more gun control, of course.