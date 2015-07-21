Why Won't President Obama Lower Flags For Chattanooga Attack? White House Won't Say.

White House Press Secretary Josh Earnest declined to explain why President Obama hasn’t ordered flags to be flown at half-staff in reaction to the attack in Chattanooga that killed five members of the military.

NBC White House reporter Peter Alexander questioned the decision, pointing out that in the past, Obama ordered the flags at half-staff following the shootings at Newtown Elementary High School, the Boston bombing, and the massacre at Ft. Hood.

Earnest reminded reporters that Obama offered condolences to the families and would likely speak about the shootings in an upcoming speech at the VFW convention in Pittsburgh.

“I don’t have more information about the status of the flag over the White House,” he concluded.