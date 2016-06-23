Isnt it strange how the mainstream media will never show things like this.
Teenage Trump Supporter Destroys BlacklivesMatter Moron in Debate
Current Status: Published (4)
Thu Jun 23, 2016 9:27 AM
Some cool black kid destroys Soundbite Sam in a debate.
Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wAeB_yl2E90
Support Some Black Guy:
GoFundMe: https://www.gofundme.com/wheelsforSBG
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/someblackguy
PayPal: https://www.paypal.me/someblackguy
RSS feed: http://horseandape.podbean.com/feed/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Some-Black-Guy-992237087518774/?fref=ts
Twitter: @Some_BlackGuy
Instagram: flawlessvictory_
Snapchat: IAmEdenPrime