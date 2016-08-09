SPREAD THIS: Media RIGGING The Polls, Hiding New Evidence Proving Trump Is WINNING

There’s no doubt about it — the liberal media’s polls are rigged from the bottom up. How do we know this?

Simple — social media. Trump’s following on the major social media networks absolutely blow Clinton out of the water, according to YouAreBeingFooled.com.

Facebook

Trump: 10,174,358 Likes

Clinton: 5,385,959 Likes

Trump nearly doubles the amount of Likes than Clinton Now — some people follow Trump who don’t like him, so let’s look at some posts. Here’s the stats for his latest Facebook live stream:

Trump Live Stream Post — 21 hours ago: 135,000 likes, 18,167 shares, 1.5 million views Clinton Live Stream Post — 25 hours ago: 11,000 likes, 0 shares, 321,000 views

Since Clinton has zero shares, here’s the next best original post I could find from Clinton, albeit it’s not a live stream post: Clinton post — 30 hours ago: 22,000 Likes, 7241 Shares, 773,000 views

Any way you slice it, Trump is crushing Clinton on Facebook interaction. One quick note regarding Facebook — you’ll find that on almost half of Clinton FB posts, the top comments are from Trump supporters, whereas the the top comments on Trump’s page are hardcore supporters only.

Twitter

Trump: 10.6 million followers

Hillary: 8.1 million followers

Trump has 30% more Twitter followers — and they translate into real votes. A recent study confirmed that 70% of his followers are real supporters, and 90% of those real followers have a voting history.

Hillary’s “twitter army” is likely made up of dead voters and illegals.

Youtube Live Stream

Trump: Averages 30,000 live viewers per stream

Clinton: Averages 500 live viewers per stream

Trump has 5900% more live viewers than Clinton.

Instagram

Trump: 2.2 million followers

Clinton: 1.8 million followers

Trump has 22% more Instagram followers — which is impressive considering it’s a liberal cesspool consisting of college hipsters who can’t seem to take enough selfies

Reddit

Trump: 197,696 subscribers

Hillary: 24,429 subscribers

Hillary for Prison: 55,228 subscribers

Hillary for Prison’s Reddit feed has more than double subscribers of Hillary’s reddit page, equating to Trump having 700% more Reddit subscribers.

Don’t listen to the lying media — the only legitimate attack they have left is Trump’s poll numbers. Social media proves the GOP nominee has strong foundation and a firm backing