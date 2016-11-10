'You Voted Trump!' Shock Video Shows White Man Viciously Beaten in Chicago After Election - Breitbart

A viral video from after Tuesday’s election shows a white man in Chicago beaten viciously in the middle of a street, then dragged down the street with his hand stuck in the back window of a car — as a crowd capturing the attack on video accuses him of supporting president-elect Donald Trump.

“You voted Trump! You voted Trump! Daaaaaaaamn!” an off-camera voice screams. Others can be heard saying, “You gonna pay for that shit!” and “Beat his ass!” Another laughs as the man is beaten, saying, “Don’t vote Trump.”