Five-Time Deportee Faces Fatal Crash Charges in 'Sanctuary' California

An illegal immigrant has been charged with five felony counts after he crashed into the back of a California woman’s car, ultimately killing her.

Estuardo Alvarado, 45-years-old of Mexico, was allegedly drunk when he slammed into the back of Sandra Duran’s car in southern California, leaving Duran dead at the scene of accident from blunt force trauma, according to the LA Daily News.

Federal authorities said Alvarado was speeding away from another car crash when he hit Duran’s vehicle and is now being charged with five felony counts, which include murder and gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated.

The illegal immigrant pleaded not guilty to all of the charges.

Authorities also revealed Alvarado’s history of criminal activity and re-entering the U.S. despite being deported multiple times.

Alvarado was first deported in 1998. Prior to his first removal, Alvarado was charged with more than 20 felonies and misdemeanors, including possession of a weapon, drug dealing, and trafficking.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement told the LA Daily News that Alvarado will deported when he is let go from prison.

For the Duran family, cracking down on illegal immigration is already too late.

“It’s a great concern because this could have been prevented,” Sandra Duran’s sister Lisa Morales told the LA Daily News of illegal immigrants who re-enter the country. “It’s sad and it’s unfortunate. It’s going to happen not just to my family but to other families.”

Juanita Hernandez, Sandra’s oldest sister, said she was vacationing with her family when they got word of Duran’s death, saying her passing is making their family closer than ever.

“She was always smiling,” Hernandez said. “We couldn’t find pictures of her when she was not smiling.”