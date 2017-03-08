Newsvine

StoneyT

About Articles: 4 Seeds: 149 Comments: 7514 Since: Jun 2009

Sen. Al Franken Opposed to School Choice Except for Own Kids' 44K/Year Private School - Breitbart

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by StoneyT View Original Article: breitbart.com
Seeded on Wed Mar 8, 2017 9:18 AM
Discuss:
Article Photo

Sen. Al Franken (D-Minn.) was highly critical of Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos during her confirmation hearing, citing that DeVos had never attended a public school or sent a child to one,alphanews.com reported on March 2.

But Franken seems to like the idea of sending his own children to private schools — they attended Dalton School in New York City where tuition is $44,640 per year.

“Dalton is known for educating celebrities and children of royalty,” alphanews.com reported.

And Franken himself enjoyed attending a private school.

The Daily Caller reported that Franken is one of at least seven of 46 Senate Democrats that voted against DeVos who have children or grandchildren who attended exclusive private schools.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor