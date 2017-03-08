Sen. Al Franken Opposed to School Choice Except for Own Kids' 44K/Year Private School - Breitbart

Sen. Al Franken (D-Minn.) was highly critical of Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos during her confirmation hearing, citing that DeVos had never attended a public school or sent a child to one,alphanews.com reported on March 2.

But Franken seems to like the idea of sending his own children to private schools — they attended Dalton School in New York City where tuition is $44,640 per year.

“Dalton is known for educating celebrities and children of royalty,” alphanews.com reported.

And Franken himself enjoyed attending a private school.

The Daily Caller reported that Franken is one of at least seven of 46 Senate Democrats that voted against DeVos who have children or grandchildren who attended exclusive private schools.