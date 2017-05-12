Trump's Legal Authority to Fire Comey - Breitbart

Establishment media outlets and the president’s political opponents are using words like “coup,” “cover-up,” and “constitutional crisis” to describe Trump’s decision on Tuesday to fire Comey. Some are even using legal terms like “obstruction of justice” (which is a felony), and invoking the “I-word” (impeachment).

These pundits and politicians should try switching to decaf. Breathlessly twisting this political situation into a legal one is utterly baseless.

Under a federal law enacted in 1976 and found at 28 U.S.C. § 532 note, the director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation serves up to a 10-year term, during which time he can be removed by the president for any reason. Some pundits erroneously claim this means he is guaranteed to serve a decade. He is not.

Instead, this law guarantees that there would never be another J. Edgar Hoover, who controlled the FBI for 38 years, spanning six presidencies, and reportedly developed dossiers containing embarrassing details on countless political and public figures. Congress decided that no one person should have such vast investigative power over American citizens for so long, and codified into statute, “A Director may not serve more than one ten-year term.”