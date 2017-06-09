Holder Openly Pledged Loyalty To Obama, And Nobody Seemed To Care

Former Attorney General Eric Holder openly professed his allegiance to former President Barack Obama in 2013, telling a radio host that he was the president’s “wingman.”

President Donald Trump’s critics have derided his interventions with the Department of Justice (DOJ) and law enforcement agencies, as they continue to investigate possible collusion between his campaign and elements of the Russian government. Others have criticized the so-called “loyalty pledge” he imposed on former FBI Director James Comey during a private meeting on Jan. 27.

But Holder, for his part, seemed to understand his role differently.

“I’m still enjoying what I’m doing, there’s still work to be done,” Holder told the Tom Joyner radio program in 2013. “I’m still the President’s wing-man, so I’m there with my boy.”

The former AG made the comments in response to a question about when he might leave the administration.