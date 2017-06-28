Trump, Russia, and Hillary

Is it really that hard to see what happened during the election? This is my take on it.

The Russians did what they do every election. They messed with it. Did they change anything? No. Did they "hack" the election? No. So what was their purpose.

Like everyone else except for Donald Trump supporters the Russians probably assumed Hillary was going to win the election. The media told us all over and over for months that she was going to be the next President and that the election was basically over before it started.

The Russians weren't trying to make Hillary lose the election they were trying to weaken her for after she became the President since there was no way Trump could win.

But then Trump won. And all of Russia's efforts went out the door.

But wait! Who is that coming to Russia's rescue? It is the entire Democrat party. Yes that's right the Democrats. It isn't Russia, ISIS, or Iran trying to destroy the President of the United States of America it is our own Democrat party. Well, what is left of it anyway. They are doing much more damage than any foreign power could have hoped to. The constant attacks, the refusal to do their jobs, and the calls for impeachment without evidence of any crime is pathetic and cowardly.

I am sure Russia couldn't be happier with the Democrats. They are doing a much better job than Russia did of trying to weaken the President of the United States of America. And they aren't even trying to hide it. They are doing it all in the open.

Typically in the midterms the elected Presidents party will lose some seats. I don't think in 2018 that is going to happen. The American people see through the BS. It is time to get rid of these creatures.